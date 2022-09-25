The VA is partnering with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and other veteran organizations to hold its second Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) next month—a three-day virtual event during which Michigan veterans can receive direct assistance to get the benefits they earned for their service.

The event will be Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 4-6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET each day.

At the VEAC, veterans receive one-on-one personalized assistance for VA benefits, VA health care, crisis resources, memorial affairs, community services and peer-to-peer connection. Veterans and their family members, service members, caregivers and survivors select their preferred date and time and then make an appointment online to connect to the VEAC. A local Veteran Service Officer initiates the appointment by calling the registrant. The appointment is executed over the phone in a virtual environment. Please expect to be transferred to VA experts and community partners as we work to address and meet your needs. Veterans who attend these events often leave enrolled in VA and other resources. Over 94 percent recommend these events to other veterans.

Register for the Michigan VEAC at this VA websit:. https://book.appointment-plus.com/ck3047g2/#/

At the first Michigan VEAC, held in October 2021, more than 600 appointments with veterans were booked.

Other supporters of the VEAC events include the Michigan Veterans Coalition and county-level Veteran Affairs offices.