The family of Ron Fisher would like to send a special thank you to Kevin and the team at Bliss-Witters & Pike for your wonderful care of our husband, dad, grandpa and our whole family, during our loss. You all are so kind. Pastor Chuck Smith, thank you for a beautiful service. It was perfect. Your help during this time is very appreciated. To all who sent a prayer, card, food or even a thought of us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.