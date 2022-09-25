Philip “Tete” Hallock age 79 of Cedar Springs died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and joined Kay “Alice” his bride of 48 years. He was born in Cedar Springs on November 19, 1942 to Glen and Jean (Koster) Hallock. Tete joined the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1960 to 1964. He was a truck driver, heavy equipment operator, and mechanic, a true handyman who could fix anything. He retired from Wynalda Litho. Tete enjoyed camping, traveling, quad riding, socializing, listening to music, and campfires. Surviving are his children, David Korreck, Christine (Lee) Mullennix, Timothy “John” Korreck, Holly (Dan) Metzger, Mandy (Jonathon Scutt) Hallock; grandchildren, Joshua (Danielle) Korreck, Trisha (Christopher) Dart, Jeffrey (Amber) Alverson, Jamie Taylor, Morgen Menefee; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nick (Diane) Hallock, Lou (Jo) DeVore; sister-in-law, Mary Hallock; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandparents, Fred (Helen) Koster, brother, Jim Hallock, grandson, Eric Mullennix. The family greeted friends Monday, September 19, at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs, where the service was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 20. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, 2950 Monroe Ave. NE Grand Rapids MI 49505, Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave NE Grand Rapids MI 49503, or Meals on Wheels, 2900 Wilson Ave. SW #500 Grandville MI 49418.

