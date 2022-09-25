A car resembling the one in the photo hit a man on a moped and then left the scene earlier this week. The vehicle has since been located.



Earlier this week, a man riding a moped was critically injured when a car traveling in the same direction struck him and then fled.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the incident occurred in Fairplain Township, Montcalm County, on Monday, September 19, about 11:32 p.m. They said that a 44-year-old man from Sheridan was traveling eastbound on Fenwick Rd near Brown Rd when the moped was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The vehicle, described as a maroon-colored sedan, fled the scene, and the 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The MSP asked for help from the public to find the vehicle, which they said was likely a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala.

On Wednesday, September 21, MSP reported that the driver and vehicle have been identified and are cooperating with troopers. “The crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the prosecutor upon completion. Thank you to everyone who called in tips!” said MSP Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson.

Troopers at the crash scene were assisted by Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, and the Michigan State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.