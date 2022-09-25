Dominic Pellerito and the bookshelves he made for the Cedar Springs Public Library for his Eagle Scout project.



By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Public Library was recently the recipient of a set of bookshelves thanks to the Eagle Project constructed by high school senior Dominic Pellerito.

Dominic, 17, the son of Craig and Leah Pellerito of Solon Township, has been in Boy Scouts for 10 years, and he needed to come up with a project to put toward earning his Eagle Scout award—the highest award in Scouts BSA. It’s earned by young people who work their way through the Scouts BSA ranks, earn at least 21 merit badges, hold leadership positions in their unit, and plan and lead a service project.

Not an easy task for a teen, especially one as busy as Dominic, who not only works but is involved in Marching Band, Scouts, Early Middle College and in the play at the school.

So how did he decide what to do for his project?

Dominic Pellerito working on his project.



“Mr. Tom Noreen suggested the project to me because he knew the library needed some shelves built,” explained Dominic.

Dominic gets a little help from his friends on his Eagle Scout project.



But he didn’t do it on his own. “I did the project with the help of fellow scouts Nolan Russo, Ethan Hess, Dominic Vanderhyde, Noah Kaston and Ben Barber. My dad also helped a lot!” he said.

It was a good learning experience for Dominic, and he was pleased with the way they turned out.

“I was very unsure about the project at first. I don’t have a lot of experience building things and they were much bigger than I assumed they would be, and it took more time than I originally thought,” he explained. “After putting it the extra work I was very happy with the final project, and happy to get a positive response from the library as well. I’m glad I could help them, and it was fun to work with my fellow scouts and friends, and my dad.”

Congratulations, Dominic, on a job well done!