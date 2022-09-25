The bed races are back! Come out this Saturday to have some fun!



By Judy Reed

Break out those red flannel long johns, granny gowns, lumberjack hats or whatever you have that’s RED because Red Flannel fun is heading your way!

The 83rd annual Red Flannel Festival—one of the oldest festivals in Michigan—starts this week. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 83 years” and the logo was created by Erica Wiley.

This Saturday’s events include the 5K run/walk, kids day in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park, the bed races, lumberjack dinner, and the Red Flannel Queen Scholarship Pageant. Next weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) will include even more great events, with the firefighter parade, marching band competition, pie eating contest, car show, tractor pull, carnival, Rotary chicken barbecue, grand parade and more! A special attraction this year will be the Scottville Clown Band, appearing in both the parade and afterward at the amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Be sure to come out and see them! There will be lots of fun things you won’t want to miss, so be sure to check out the entire schedule and details by clicking link below.

http://cedarspringspost.com/2022/09/25/83rdred-flannel-festival-october-1-2022/