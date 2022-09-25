Kids and adults alike had fun at the library’s Hocus Pocus watch party.

Patrons at the Cedar Springs Public Library were spellbound this past Monday, September 19, at the Library’s Hocus Pocus Watch Party.

The 19 children and adults that attended were able to make their very own Hocus Pocus potion drinks consisting of children’s tears (sprite); dragon’s blood (pineapple juice; goblin guts (lime sherbert); pig eyeballs (grapes); earth worms (gummy worms); and snake venom (lime juice).

Attendees then got comfy, snuggled into blankets, and devoured delicious popcorn while watching Hocus Pocus. The event got them prepared for Hocus Pocus 2, which is set to release later this month. Some patrons even came dressed as the Sanderson sisters—Winifred, Mary and Sarah. What a glorious evening it was.