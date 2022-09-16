Prince and Princess contest

On September 21, the youngest members of Red Flannel royalty will be crowned at the Kent Theatre, at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Business and house decorating contest

Show your Red Flannel pride by decorating your house—the more creative the better. Judging is September 27. It’s free to enter, and applications can be found at www.redflannelfestival.org. Cash prizes for first, second, and third place in both the house and business divisions.

Red Flannel 5/10K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run

Come join the fun on Saturday, September 24. Late registration is available at 7:30 a.m. morning of the run at the amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs (shirts not guaranteed at late registration.) Packet pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Heart of Cedar Springs Park. The 10K run starts at 9:00 a.m., 5K Run/Walk starts at 9:15 a.m., and the Kids Run starts at 9:45 a.m.

Sport your Red Flannel pride, by wearing your best Red Flannel outfits, the zanier the better, as you race through the streets of Cedar Springs! Prizes will be awarded to the winners by crowd vote! (Please remember that this is a family event, when choosing your attire.) For a registration form and to see cost per participant, go to https://www.redflannelfestival.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5-10K-form.pdf

Bed Races

The annual bed races are a zany way to kick off some Red Flannel fun on the Saturday before Red Flannel Day. Sign up today for some fun with your friends and family!

The bed races are a fun-filled event consisting four pushers and one rider who push a bed around a timed obstacle course.

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 12:30 p.m. Check In, 1:00 p.m. race

Where: Heart of Cedar Springs (Maple and Second)

Wheels must be a minimum of five inches, and at least two of them must turn.

It’s free to enter!

Red Flannel Kids Fun Day

The Red Flannel Festival Kids Fun Day event will be held Saturday, September 24 11a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Heart of Cedar Springs park, in front of the amphitheater next to the CS Public Library on Maple Street.

There will be games, a bubble machine, face painting by Erica, plus a raffle. A $1 raffle ticket gets you in a drawing for all day wristbands for the 2022 Red Flannel Day Rides, a bike, games, TV, and more. Drawing to take place at 12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the fun!