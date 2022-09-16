Faith Fraser and Anna Nozkowski will serve as Grand Marshals for the 83rd Red Flannel Festival

By Judy Reed

The Red Flannel Festival Board of Directors have proudly named Cedar Springs residents Faith Fraser and Anna Nozkowski as the 2022 Grand Marshals for the 83rd Annual Celebration, to be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

“The Festival is extremely proud and thankful for the many years of Faith and Anna’s outstanding dedication to the Cedar Springs community and their dedication as Festival Board members,” said Nancy Deyman, President of the Festival.

Anna served on the Red Flannel Festival Board for three years, the last year as First Vice President. Faith served on the Red Flannel board for over four years, her last year in the role of secretary and parade organizer.

“It is very obvious Faith and Anna love The Red Flannel Town and especially the Red Flannel Festival,” said Deyman. “Faith and Anna are sisters and will reign this year, the Festival’s 83rd Annual Celebration, over the two weekends of the 15th oldest Festival in the state of Michigan, sharing the Red Flannel warmth of our community to visitors and residents.”

Faith and Anna moved to Cedar Springs with their family in 1991. Anna said she was in sixth grade. Anna went on to marry her middle school sweetheart, and they have two boys—Jacob 16, and Marek 12. Faith is single but said she has four amazing kids: Aaron, 27; Travis, 16; Emily, 16; and Jack, 14.

The Red Flannel Festival has always been important to the sisters. Faith remembers taking part in it before being a resident here. “Red Flannel is important to me because it’s something I have been a part of since before moving here,” she explained. “I rode my bicycle through the parade when my dad ran for State rep. I have always enjoyed being a part of the festival as the parade organizer, former board member, and volunteer, as well as just a spectator. As one of the oldest festivals in Michigan it has truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Cedar Springs and keep this tradition alive.”

Anna likes the way it brings people together. “The Red Flannel Festival is important to me because it is the one weekend a year where we can all come together as one community and celebrate our heritage,” she said. “The Festival has so much rich history behind it and I think it is important to keep that history alive. Plus, where else can you hang out in your underwear for a whole weekend out in public?”

Besides volunteering for the Red Flannel Festival, Faith and Anna have kept busy volunteering in other areas of the community. “I spend a lot of my time these days as a soccer referee and board member for Cedar Springs AYSO,” said Anna. “I became involved there when our boys began playing soccer about 8 or 9 years ago. I truly enjoy being on the field with the players, helping them learn the game and have fun.”

Faith has volunteered in other ways. “I have always jumped in and volunteered with pretty much everything I have done. I was a 4H leader for many years, and my most recent job has me volunteering at a shelter serving food to people in need. I delivered Santa Clause girls presents for a few years. Volunteering is something I have always enjoyed doing, from roadside cleanups to selling tickets for events at the Delta Plex.”

Despite all they have accomplished, neither felt they deserved the honor of Grand Marshal. “I truly felt that I shpuld not be chosen,” said Faith. “I felt there must have been someone they overlooked, then I cried because it was truly one of the greatest honors to be chosen for the Grand Marshal! I am extremely proud to have been selected out of the many that were nominated.”

“Like Faith, at first I felt I was not deserving as there are many, many people in our community who have served for so long. When Matt told me I would be sharing the role with my sister, my first thought was ‘This is going to be a riot!’ I am truly honored to have been chosen for this and I can’t think of anyone I would rather share it with than my sister,” said Anna.

Both Faith and Anna would urge others to also volunteer with the Red Flannel Festival and other organizations. “Volunteering is one of the most fulfilling ways to help out your community I can think of and even giving just a little bit of your time is so appreciated,” said Anna. “The Festival and many other organizations would not be where they are today without volunteers.”

“I encourage everyone to go out and volunteer, there are so many areas in the community that depend on volunteers in order to keep their mission going,” remarked Faith. “I always volunteer because I love being around people, learning new things. Even if you have no money, you can give your time and the return you get is worth far more than anything imaginable!”

Congratulations to Faith and Anna, who will help us all celebrate this year’s Red Flannel Festival theme, Cheers to 83 years!