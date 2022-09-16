Great opportunity for writers of all ages to get published and win money

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Kent District Library, Schuler Books and two other libraries from across Michigan announce the eleventh annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest, which drew almost 1,200 entries last year.

Michigan writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens and adults. Writers can enter in either English or Spanish. Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

“So many writers have the goal of getting their story published, and Write Michigan gives them that opportunity,” said Katie Zuidema, Marketing Communications Specialist at KDL. “Not only do writers have the chance to win $500, but their story could also be available to the masses in a bookstore and on library shelves across the state.”

Stories can be submitted at writemichigan.org through Wednesday, November 30. Details include a 3,000-word maximum length; $10 entry fee for ages 18 and above, free for 17 and under; current Michigan residents only; all entries must be submitted online.

There will be four cash prizes given in each of the three categories ― Judges’ Choice ($500), Spanish Language ($500), Readers’ Choice ($250) and Judges’ Choice Runner-up ($250). The top ten stories in each category will be reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of published authors, editors, professors and literary agents. A public vote will determine the winners of Readers’ Choice.

Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in April and their story will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press. KDL is pleased to welcome author Caitlin Horrocks as the Write Michigan keynote author for 2023.

Those who enjoy reading stories are encouraged to sign up to be a volunteer story reviewer at writemichigan.org/volunteer.

KDL again welcomes Traverse Area District Library and Canton Public Library as partners this year. They will work to attract writers and volunteers from their part of Michigan.

New this year, join a community of writers online through Facebook (facebook.com/WriteMichigan) and Instagram (@write.michigan). Get encouragement, writing tips, challenges and more while you plot out your award-winning short story.

Kent District Library is offering a programming series geared towards writers and aspiring writers, covering topics like getting published, the art of description and developing strong characters. For more details, including dates, times and locations, visit writemichigan.org/writers-conference.

For more information on Write Michigan, visit writemichigan.org.