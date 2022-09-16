(L to R) Carson Thornton and Kaiden Dreyer in younger days.



(L to R) Kaiden and Carson after their football game Sept. 8. Dad Austin Thornton with son Carson.

Thursday, September 8 was an exciting evening for a couple of local families.

The Red Hawks JV football team squared up against the Pioneers of East Grand Rapids, and that brought together two friends—Kaiden Dreyer (CSHS) and Carson Thornton (EGR), who first met as babies in the nursery at the former Ensley Baptist Church.

Carson’s dad, Austin Thornton, was the first Cedar Springs Varsity QB to play on the new Red Hawk Stadium turf in 2005. He spent the first half of this game on the home side. Lots of family and friends came out to enjoy this special event.