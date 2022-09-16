Students at CTA enjoyed meeting first responders and checking out their equipment. Courtesy photos.



On Friday, September 9, CTA held a ceremony at their campus flagpole, led by Steve Washington, to remember the events of 9/11. After the ceremony, CTA welcomed to their campus Montcalm County: EMS, Ambulance, and Fire Truck; Greenville DPS; Michigan State Police; Walker Police; and the Grand Rapids Police.

The CTA students and staff spent time connecting with our local heroes, and the students had the opportunity to ask questions and tour the fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles.

“We were honored to have some of our local heroes on our campus. It is important that we continue to remember and honor those that lost their lives on 9/11,” said Autumn Mattson, CTA Superintendent. “We believe at CTA that we are world changers, and it is important that we expose our students to others who each day chose to positively change the world.”

Creative Technologies Academy is committed to changing the world by developing students in character, scholarship, and leadership. It has been twenty-one years since 9/11, and every year CTA sets aside time to observe the events that took place on September 11, 2001.

Through reflection on our past, honoring our service men and women, and building positive relationships with our communities, CTA hopes to create opportunities that foster respect for individual differences and unite to help build a positive foundation for our children’s future.

CTA believes that by building community connections and participating in acts of service, they can support and grow a new generation of civic-minded Americans. This year CTA partnered with City Impact and hosted a food drive to give back to our community and hosted a Day of Service with a goal to honor and respect our local servicemen and women, while also building connections with our CTA students, staff, and the surrounding community.