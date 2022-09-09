Sportsmen for Youth – Youth Day, which is always held on the first Saturday after Labor Day, is September 10 this year. Youth Day is held at Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 2261 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport, Michigan. This will be our 28th year. The gates open at 9am and close at 3pm. This is a free family friendly event to introduce our youth to the many activities available to them in the great outdoors, however only youth under 17 years of age can participate in the activities. Persons over 17 are welcome to sit in on all the seminars. Each youth participating will receive a t-shirt and a ticket for lunch (while supplies last) and a raffle ticket.

This year we have received commitments from approximately 60 exhibitors including the following: a rock climbing wall, the Coast Guard Axillary and a vessel from Coast Guard Station, Muskegon, the Critter Barn, Muskegon Conservation Club, Grand Haven Steelheaders, with their fishing simulator, Friends of Ottawa County Parks, Jumpn’ Jupiter Skate Center, Coopersville Sportsman’s Club, Michigan United Conservation Club, a reptile and a birds of prey display and the West Michigan Walleye Club, to name a few. Once again there will be the trout pond, put on by Michigan Anglers Assoc., with 1000 trout to be caught. The Hawg Trough, a 50 foot long aquarium mounted on a semi-trailer, will be here again this year and will be stocked with native fish for viewing. It is also used as the stage for seminars with Mark Martin and some of his fishing staff. There are also mentored shooting of firearms, however you need to present a Hunter Safety Certificate in order to shoot. Attendees will also be able to experience various safety exhibits, demonstrations and tours of fire trucks, EMT vehicles and law enforcement displays. There will also be a 9/11 tribute at noon.

More information on this Youth Day can be found on our website (www.sportsmenforyouth.com) and Facebook page.