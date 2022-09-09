From the Better Business Bureau

September 8, 2022 — Scammers wasted no time capitalizing on the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt, as BBB predicted. BBB Scam Tracker has already received reports from consumers who have been targeted by impostor loan forgiveness calls and emails. So far, BBB® has not received any scam reports in Michigan.

How the scam works

You receive a call or voicemail from someone claiming to represent a new student loan forgiveness program. To see if you qualify for forgiveness, the scammer insists that you need to complete an online application form, which asks for personal information, such as your bank account details. Scammers might also insist you need to pay an upfront fee or redirect your current loan payments to them.

Currently, the application process for student loan forgiveness under the Biden Administration’s plan does not go live until sometime in October.

Right now, most of the student loan forgiveness scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker are government impostors. But watch out for new variations as scammers have time to get creative.

How to avoid student loan forgiveness scams

Only communicate with the Department of Education directly. If you receive a message from someone claiming to be from the government, verify by contacting the government agency. For details on the student loan forgiveness program, visit ED.gov or StudentAid.gov.

Never pay fees for a free government program. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program. Don’t let scammers persuade you otherwise.

Think twice about unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages. Government agencies rarely reach out to you unless you request to be contacted. Out-of-the-blue communications are a red flag.

Don’t give in to scare tactics. If someone claims you’ll miss out if you don’t act immediately, be wary. This is an all-too-common tactic scammers use on their victims. Instead of responding, stop communications until you can verify what they say is true.

For more information

For information on federal student loan repayment options, visit the official government website, StudentAid.gov. This is the best way to determine if you qualify for loan forgiveness and how to receive it.

Learn more about student loan forgiveness scams at https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/27471-bbb-tip-student-loan-forgiveness-is-here-heres-how-to-avoid-scams

You can also read up on government impostor scams in this BBB study and learn how to spot a scam.

If you spot a student loan forgiveness scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker to help other consumers spot the scam faster.