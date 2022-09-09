Rachel and Joshua Hunt, of Plainwell, are happy to announce the birth of their son, Sage Alistair Hunt, born on Saturday, August 20, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, in Kalamazoo. He weighed 6 lbs 13.5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Sage was welcomed home by his three excited siblings, Atlas, Maverick, and Ember; proud grandparents Steve and Judy Reed, of Cedar Springs, and David and Julie Hunt, of Plainwell; and great-grandparents Bill and Pat Campbell, of Big Rapids, and Les and Jean Green, of Delton.