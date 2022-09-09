Annual Prepare Fair in Warren on Sept. 18

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month.

Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments, as well as private and public organizations, in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “A Lasting Legacy” to encourage everyone to protect the life they have built and create a lasting legacy for their families by preparing for disasters before they strike.

“Preparedness Month is an important reminder that all Michiganders play a role in keeping our state safe and healthy,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have faced a lot of challenges over the last couple of years and we know more disasters and emergencies may happen in Michigan, but if everyone does their part to take action and prepare, we can get through tough times together.”

So far in 2022, Governor Whitmer has approved more than 1.2 million dollars in Disaster and Emergency Contingency Funds (DECF) to help communities recover from disasters, but now is the time for Michiganders to take action to prepare for disasters and emergencies before they happen.

“Over the past few years, Michigan has experienced disasters from flooding, to tornadoes, winter storms and even a pandemic, which can delay critical services and first responders,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “That’s why we encourage households to take this opportunity to create emergency preparedness kits with food, water and a first-aid kit that allows them to be self-sustaining for at least 72 hours.”

To learn more about preparing for emergencies and disasters and making an emergency preparedness plan, or for more information about the 2022 Prepare Fair go to www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.