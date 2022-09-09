By Judy Reed

The old fire station on W. Maple Street was torn down this week. Post photo by J. Reed.



Photo by Sharon Magoon.



The old Cedar Springs Fire Station that sat near the corner of W. Maple and Main served the community and its firefighters for approximately 40 years. It was torn down earlier this week, after being vacant for the last year and a half.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department outgrew the building on Maple Street, and moved out of the building in 2021 and into the brand new fire station at the corner of Second and Elm, which has three times the amount of space.

We asked City Manager Mike Womack about plans for the property.

“No decisions have been made what to do with the property. The City has discussed two main options, turning it into a small parking area or turning it into a pocket park with seating for library guests. There are pros and cons to both proposals and with so many other developments and projects going on in the downtown area right now, I think that the City might wait a little while before making any final decisions. The goal is look at all of the City’s development through a holistic and comprehensive lens and plan for not just immediate needs and wants but for long term use.”