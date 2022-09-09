9/6/1946 – 8/25/2022

Ivan Judson passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Ivan will be remembered as a selfless friend, always willing to help and put others first. He greeted everyone he knew with, “HELLOOOOWW!” followed by his iconic laugh. Ivan touched so many lives and we are all better for knowing him. Ivan was a native of Rockford, MI. He grew up on Bostwick Lake, later residing on the renovated family farmstead, finally settling in Cedar Springs. His home WAS the place to be and Ivan’s passion for gardening was evident in his immaculately landscaped homes. Ivan worked in various capacities for Kenowa Hills, Walker Schools and St. Patrick’s in Parnell, where he retired. Ivan is survived by his partner, Ricardo Macias; nephew and nieces, Jim (Robin, Quinn & Parker) Wheeler, Jamie (Jack, Jackson & Max) Shavlik, Susie (Guy, Riley & Molly) Diske. His parents, Robert and Donna Judson and sister, Sue Wheeler preceded him in death. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Bostwick Lake Antiques, 8451 Belding Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341 In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. The family welcomes messages and memories in their online guestbook at www.plaisierfuneral.com.

