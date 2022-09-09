Daniel Jan Sturgeon I, age 81 of Howard City, MI passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born November 14, 1940 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Norman and Jane (Day) Sturgeon. He was a dairy farmer and enjoyed playing cards, family gatherings, hunting and horses. Daniel lived for his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy (Elder); son, Daniel (Julie) Sturgeon II; daughters, Diana Sturgeon, Danielle (Steve) Neff, Dawn (Lyndsey) Sturgeon, Darci (Jack) Reinhardt; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Jeanne) Sturgeon; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Ann Sturgeon and brother, Norman Sturgeon. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs