And other CBDT news

The CBDT recently bought the property at 74-76 Second Street and donated it to the City of Cedar Springs for parking. Courtesy photo.



The Community Building Development Team (CBDT), of Cedar D, is grateful for the opportunity to have recently purchased property located at 74-76 Second Street from Sonya and Tom Cronkright. The Cronkrights reduced the price of the property to make it possible for the CBDT to purchase.

“We worked in conjunction with the CBDTeam, knowing the property would be donated back to the City of Cedar Springs for much needed parking. Collaborating with the CBDT team to pull together resources that will benefit the future growth of the City of Cedar Springs has been a worthwhile project,” stated Sonya Cronkright, owner of The Hair Craft Company and Day Spa on Main Street. The property was donated to the city in early September. The goal is to create additional parking areas so that the community members and visitors may access our amazing businesses, the beautiful Cedar Springs Library, and wonderful events at the amphitheater.

The CBDT also funded the removal of the old fire station with Dean’s Excavating scheduled for early September. (It was torn down Wednesday.) The property will be seeded until final plans are made for the space. Emma Graham, and her project team of Calvin University students in their senior year, will provide the CBDT with architectural and civil engineering design services at no cost as part of their Senior Design Project. She and the team of students will gather community input and create conceptual designs for enhancements within our community. Local resident John Ensley of Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering will provide technical oversight.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community,” said Sue Spahr, CBDT Chairperson. “These students have chosen Cedar Springs to share their knowledge and skills. We look forward to working with them to see what they create.”

Ensley was instrumental in designing the amphitheater which included incorporating features of the Fishing Line train station originally located where the amphitheater now stands. He plans to share his Cedar Springs Community historical research with the students.

CBDT also paved walking paths along the north side of Cedar Creek off Main Street and into the open city park area off Pine Street. Courtesy photo.



Other CBDT projects completed this summer include paving the walking paths along the north side of Cedar Creek off Main Street and into the open city park area off Pine Street, leading to the White Pine Trail. Two new cement pads with three benches were installed in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park. Benches are still available for purchase through the CBDT for a cost of $1,000 each, which includes a custom nameplate. This is the only current fundraiser for the CBDT. There was also a brightly colored dragonfly piece installed in the sculpture park by the amphitheater by an anonymous donor.

The next CBDT project will be a Community-wide Cleanup on Saturday, October 15 from 9 am until noon. City Impact will provide a light lunch to all workers. The CBDTeam is hoping to have representation from not only community members but also from all community organizations and local businesses. Projects will include cleanup and enhancement projects for the city parks and public area, Cedar Creek, Community Library grounds, residents in need of a helping hand, and any other projects that may enhance our community. If you know of someone who may need assistance, please contact Sue Wolfe at SueQ@hughes.net.

This brightly colored dragonfly piece was installed in the sculpture park by the amphitheater by an anonymous donor. Courtesy photo.



Any future CBDT community enhancement projects will depend on the input of residents, businesses, and organizational representatives. The CBDT will host a team meeting on Wednesday, September 21 at the Community Library starting at 7 p.m. to celebrate the retiring board members, introduce the new, and discuss the visions (hopes and dreams) for enhancing our community.

Those retiring from their many years of exceptional leadership include: Chair Kurt Mabie, Vice Chair Dale Larson, Secretary Carolee Cole, Treasurer Sue Mabie and Trustees Danette Bailey and Fred Gunnell.

New board members include Bryan Baar, Kelley Bergsma, Kamey Howe, Gary Spahr, Patrick Ensley, and Autumn Mattson. Returning members include Perry Hopkins and Sue Wolfe. The new CBDT Board Chair is Sue Spahr. She brings her life-long experience in education, administrative leadership skills, collaborative experience, and a sincere commitment to our Cedar Springs community to our Team.

“The CBDT board is hopeful many will attend this September meeting to share their ideas. All are welcome!” said Spahr.