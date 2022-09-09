Audrey Hendges age 5, reeled in this nice 17” bass all on her own while fishing on their private pond. “She’s quite the fisher girl,” said grandma Vonda Hendges.
Congratulations, Audrey! Your fish is our Catch of the Week!
