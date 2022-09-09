Meet Wanda Alberta on Saturday, September 10, from 11 am to 5 pm

Stop in at O’Flynn’s, 60 N. Main Street, Cedar Springs, on September 10, and meet our artist of the month, Wanda Alberta. Check out her stunning landscapes, discover her art process, and watch her turn a blank canvas into a stunning landscape.

Wanda will be doing a live painting during her Artist Meet and Greet. Ask her about her process, it’s incredible. She doesn’t even know what she is going to paint until her brush touches the canvas. Be sure to buy your favorite piece to brighten up your home.

Artist Info:

I always had the ability to draw and paint my whole life. I was never really taught, it just came natural.

I used to just give my paintings away, never giving it a thought. Once in a while, I did get paid for some, but never asked much back then.

Now, however, I am finding myself in a difficult time of life. The roof to my craft place fell in and destroyed my paintings and the exterior of my home. In between all of this, I had two heart attacks and did not qualify for disability. I’m in a tough place, but when life gives you lemons you make some lemonade.

So, here’s to hoping my natural ability God gave me will turn things around.

But, most of all, please do enjoy the art. After all, that is its purpose, for you to enjoy and maybe take you away from your problems, if only for a little while.