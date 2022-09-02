September is Library Card sign up month and the Cedar Springs Public Library is celebrating new cardholders. Any adult or child that signs up for a Cedar Springs Public Library card throughout the month of September will be entered to win a $10 gift card. Patrons must live within the City Limits of Cedar Springs or in Solon Township to be eligible for a Cedar Springs Public Library card. A driver’s license or State ID is required and minors must have a parent/guardian present to sign-up. New this year, if you refer someone and they sign up for a Cedar Springs Public Library card, your name will also get entered into the gift card raffle. If you already have a library card in the system, you are not eligible to participate.

Starting on September 12, the Cedar Springs Public Library will be doing Fall Reading BINGO which all ages can participate in. Come to the circulation desk to sign up and receive a BINGO sheet. The rules are explained on each BINGO sheet along with the prize incentives depending upon age group.

Also, starting on September 12 is the Cedar Springs Public Library’s Mini Artprize Challenge for teens. Teens will have the opportunity to paint, photograph, draw, sculpt etc. a piece of artwork that resonates with the theme, Fall. A grand prize will be awarded to one lucky winner, rules are outlined in the flyer.

Kids ages 6-12 can sign up to make some groovy items during the Cedar Springs Public Library’s Tie-Dye event on September 12 from 6-7pm. Socks and pillow cases will be available to choose from or children can bring one white item of clothing to tie-Dye, registration is required.

Lastly, join the CSPL for a bunch of Hocus Pocus as they enjoy the first movie in preparation of Hocus Pocus 2 coming out! Brew up some deliciously, disgusting drinks and treats to enjoy during the movie. Feel free to come dressed as your favorite character to celebrate the event. Registration is required to attend.

For a full list of programs and details or to sign up for events, please call the library at 616-696-1910, visit their website at cedarspringslibrary.org or follow them on Facebook at Cedar Springs Public Library.