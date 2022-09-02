Paul and Judy Stark, of Cedar Springs, along with their friends, Dave and Jan Malmo of Howard City, recently traveled to the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador to swim and hike on the volcanic islands. Visiting this Tortoise rescue center was a unique opportunity. They were thrilled to experience snorkeling with sea lions, penguins, cormorants, iguanas, Blue Footed Boobies, white tipped sharks and even a Hammerhead! Then they flew to Peru and visited the 700-year-old Incan site of Macchu Picu. Bucket lists checked!

Thank you to the Starks and Malmos for taking us with you!

