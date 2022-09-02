This groundhog in Sand Lake is living the good life. Photo courtesy of Carol Tewksbury.



We received this unusual photo from Carol Tewksbury this week.

“Usually the groundhog is on the deck peeking in my friend’s slider,” wrote Tewksbury. “Today, as you can see, he’s sunning himself on his perch that he frequents every day after dining on clover.”

Groundhogs, or woodchucks, as they are also called, are actually large squirrels, according to the Michigan DNR, that are strictly herbivores. They eat grasses, plants, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other plant matter. Groundhogs hibernate in their dens during the winter months.

According to the National Wildlife Federation blog, the groundhog is also sometimes called a mouse bear because it looks like a miniature bear when sitting upright. During warm seasons, a groundhog may pack in more than a pound of vegetation at one sitting, which is much like a 150-pound man scarfing down a 15-pound steak!

Thanks so much, Carol, for sharing your friend’s photo with us!