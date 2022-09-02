By Judy Reed

Mollie Schmidt was found in a Wyoming apartment, dead of a gunshot wound. Courtesy photo.



The search earlier this week for a missing Plainfield Township woman is now a homicide case after her body was found in a Wyoming, Michigan apartment Tuesday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release early Tuesday, August 30, that they were looking for Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, of Plainfield Townshiip. They said that Mollie, 33, was last seen on August 21, at her residence near East Beltline and 5 Mile Rd NE. They said her disappearance was uncharacteristic, as she had left behind children. They also said she might be with a man, Yenly Garcia, 44, of Wyoming. They asked people with information to call them or Silent Observer.

In a statement sent media on Wednesday, August 31, Lt. Rory Allen, of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, said that detectives from Wyoming Public Safety and Kent County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at an apartment belonging to Yenly Garcia on Tuesday, August 30, and located a female deceased from a gunshot wound. She was identified as Mollie Schmidt, the woman who was reported missing.

Yenley Garcia is wanted for questioning in the death of Mollie Schmidt. Her body was found in his apartment.



Allen said that detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and are pursuing all leads. They are looking for Yenly Garcia, calling him “a person of interest in this case.” Garcia is 44 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with dark hair and distinct tattoos on his face. Garcia was last known to be driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a Michigan plate of ELW6780. Garcia’s current whereabouts are unknown. Garcia currently has an active warrant out for his arrest on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.