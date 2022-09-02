Larissa McGrath (left) and Annalise Elliott (right) race up “Pacebreaker Hill” at the Chippewa Hills Invitational. Photo by Stephanie Hoort.

A new era began this month with the Cedar Springs Girls Cross Country program. The team is now under the guidance of first year head coach and former Red Hawk standout Katie Weiler. Coach Weiler and the team made the one-hour trek to the Central Michigan area to compete in the Chippewa Hills Invitational on Tuesday, August 23.

“The girls team has had a very strong first 2 weeks of practice, so our approach to this meet was very low pressure, with the goal being to get a hard effort in on a challenging course. We have big goals for Conference and Regionals this year, so running fast in October is more of a focus than doing so in August,” said Coach Weiler.

The girls responded with a stellar effort bringing home runner-up honors in the large school division. Much like last season, the girls were led by the duo of Junior Annalise Elliott (3rd – 20:29) and Senior Larissa McGrath (4th – 20:32) who worked together over the 5-kilometer course picking off opposing runners.

“Annalise and Larissa had their best starting times to a season yet and more importantly, executed the race plan perfectly,” said Coach Weiler.

Sophomore Emily Hoort sprints to the finish in helping the Red Hawks to a runner-up team finish. Photo by: Stephanie Hoort.



Freshman Serena Piotrowski turned in a superb debut race running 23:34 over the hilly course earning a medal and 29th place. Sophomore Emily Hoort turned in a strong performance passing several opposing runners in the last mile to finish in 77th place (26:31). Not far behind was freshman Lucy Hotz running 26:49 in 82nd place. Rounding out the top 7 for the Red Hawks were Sophomore Madison Viau (93rd – 27:33) and freshman Amaya Gomez (108th – 28:59).

“I’m very impressed that most of the returners greatly improved on their times from last year and how the freshman attacked their first high school meet. We only had 9 of our 17 girls racing, so I am really looking forward to our first conference race on September 7th with the whole team out there,” said Coach Weiler.