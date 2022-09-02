Creative Technologies Academy now has their own soccer field, thanks to the generous donation of property by Fred and Carolee Gunnell. Courtesy photos

On August 22, CTA held its first soccer game on its beautiful new soccer field.

The property is located adjacent to the west side of their campus on Pine Street, which had been farmland previously owned by Fred and Carollee Gunnel. In March of 2018, the Gunnells decided to donate 10 acres to CTA rather than sell it for a profit. Fred and Carollee Gunnell are both former educators and wanted to gift the property to the school to provide more opportunities for the students at CTA.

“CTA would like to thank Cedar Springs community members Fred and Carollee Gunnell, who have made this dream possible,” said Autumn Mattson, CTA Superintendent. “We would also like to thank Deans Construction, Driesenga & Associates, the CTA Board of Directors, administration, faculty, and staff who have worked hard to complete our campus expansion and bring our soccer field project to life. Finally, we also would like to thank our CTA families and students for all they do to continue growing CTA and demonstrate what it means to be a CTA World Changer.”

CTA is excited to hold home events this fall, including their first-ever Homecoming soccer game. Also, they look forward to partnering with the community and supporting many generations of athletes and families.

