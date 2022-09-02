Senior Espen Wood charges to the lead en route to winning the Boys race in 16:46. Photo by Becky Wood.





The Cedar Springs Boys Cross Country team made its 2022 debut this week at the Early Season Invite hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills High School. The Red Hawk harriers battled hills and early morning heat to bring home the runner-up trophy in the 19-team field.

Senior Espen Wood led the team claiming overall individual champion honors covering the 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) course in 16:46. “This was one of the strongest season openers our Boys team has had in a few years. Finishing runner-up and an overall champion was a great way to start the season and bring home some hardware,” said Coach Justin Jones. “Traveling to Chippewa Hills’ course is always a mental battle more than anything as it is one of the slower, more challenging courses we see all season. Our goal was to be conservative at the start and get into position before the mile mark and hang on for dear life to the finish,” Jones went on to say.

Red Hawk Cross Country runners accept their Runner-up trophy. Photo by Stephanie Hoort.



The depth of the Red Hawks paid huge dividends as they placed 7 runners in the top 36 of the 153 runner field. A trio of freshman ran solid races in their High School debut. The group was led by Ethan Shoffner’s 18th place finish in 18:22. Aiden Weller (31st – 19:28) and Ryan Ladd (33rd – 19:30) ran strong races and brought home medals for their efforts. Junior Jack Sherburn turned in a gritty performance finishing in 26th place in 19:08. Senior Eli Malon (35th – 19:34) and Junior Zach Reed (36th – 19:41) rounded out the Varsity squad for the Red Hawks and also brought home individual medals. Sophomore Quinton Bell finished in 47th place (20:10) to secure the 8th individual medal for the Red Hawks.

“We have a long way to go to get to where we know we can be come championship season in late October,” said Coach Justin Jones.

The Red Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 7th at the first OK Gold Conference Jamboree at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.