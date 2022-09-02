Bryan Joshua Greenwood



A Cadillac man was arrested last weekend for robbing a bank in Algoma Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Rd near Belmont Ave was robbed just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Police said that the suspect did not show or imply any weapons and no injuries were incurred. He was described as a middle aged white male, wearing a University of Michigan hat and long sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a surgical mask. KCSO deputies were assisted by the Rockford Police Department and Michigan State Police K9 Team in searching the area, but they did not find the suspect at the time.

They later arrested Bryan Joshua Greenwood, 27, of Cadillac, after conducting a search warrant at his home. The man reportedly had purchased the Michigan hat and shirt at Meijer just prior to robbing the bank, so they were able to identify him.

Greenwood was arraigned in 63rd District Court on August 30 and charged with bank robbery. Bond was set at $500,000.