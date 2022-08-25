By Judy Reed

The White Pine Trails development as seen from Cedar Springs Avenue. Post photos by J. Reed.



Some people have only recently become aware of the work being done on the White Pine Trails development, just off Cedar Springs Avenue, on what used to be the Red Flannel Tree Farm. The new development should open up opportunities for people to find housing in the City of Cedar Springs.

We asked Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack for an update on their progress.

“The White Pine Trails neighborhood appears to be moving along according to the schedule that they originally laid out…Phase 1 is busy building the actual houses as quickly as they can and phase 2 is currently working on all of the underground infrastructure that is required before houses can be built there. The construction work that was on the west side of Main St. at 18 Mile was related to that project, where the developer was tying into the sewer line that runs down Main St.”

The development is being completed by Allen Edwin Homes, who also completed the Prairie Run North neighborhood.

“This neighborhood is expected to have 106 homes built over the next 4-5 years, which is sorely needed in this real estate market,” said Womack, in a statement to the Post last year. “My real estate friends tell me that Cedar Springs is a booming area and homes in the City are in high demand, so we are very happy to see this type of ongoing development.”

The first phase of 17 homes is being built off the north end of the currently existing Pioneer trail. Construction traffic is required to use a construction road built off from Cedar Springs Avenue for all phases of the project.

Phase 2 will begin to convert the construction road into a standard city street. They also plan to eventually connect through Needlewood Drive when the intervening parcel is developed for another group of homes.

The western portion of the parcel will remain a public green space with a mowed walking trail for public recreation.

Styles of homes that can be constructed include ranch, two-story and bi-levels, ranging from 1,250 square feet to 2,060 square feet. According to Michael West, Land Planning Project Manager for Allen Edwin Homes, the houses are expected to start in the mid $200,000s range and go up dependent on individual home buyer choices, preferences, and upgrades.