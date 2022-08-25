Michael Poll II is the new Postmaster in Cedar Springs. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

There is a new but familiar face at the Cedar Springs branch of the United States Post Office.

Michael Poll II, of Sand Lake, was appointed on July 2, by the United Postal Service, to the position of Postmaster for the city of Cedar Springs. Poll resides in Sand Lake, and is a graduate of Tri County High School, Vincennes University and the University of Michigan. He served 27 years in the US Army and is a veteran of Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Poll has been with the USPS since 1998. He said his previous positions with the United States Postal Service included Postmaster of Gowen, Officer in Charge of White Cloud and Newaygo, and Supervisor of Customer Service in Newaygo and Greenville. He said this appointment is a permanent position.

Poll is available to meet customers if they’d like to introduce themselves.

“I am usually here from open to close,” said Poll. “If anyone wants to see me, just ask the two wonderful clerks, Tiffany and Rachael. They are outstanding. I researched the office before I came, and the clerks are one of the top reasons I did.”

This is not the first time that Poll has appeared in our paper. We honored him as a Hometown Hero in 2014, when he celebrated 25 years of service in the military. You can see that story by visiting our website at http://cedarspringspost.com/2014/11/06/hometown-hero-celebrates-25-years-of-service/