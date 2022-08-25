DETROIT, MI – An Inkster resident pleaded guilty to bank robbery in federal court this morning in Detroit on charges stemming from his robbery of the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Joining United States Attorney Dawn Ison in the announcement is Acting Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division and Issa Shahin, Chief, Dearborn Police Department.

Charles William Woolery, age 52, admitted guilt to robbing the savings bank in Dearborn, Michigan before U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith. According to court records, on the afternoon of March 2, 2022, Woolery entered the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank wearing a black facemask. He approached a victim teller, handed her a note, and gestured to his hip as if he had a weapon. The note demanded the teller to “smile” and put money in a bag or Woolery would “kill everyone.” The teller, fearing for her safety, placed $1,690 in cash in a black bag and handed it to Woolery. Woolery then fled the bank on foot. He was later arrested by Dearborn police officers hiding out in a Port-a-John located in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue near the bank. Officers found the $1,690 cash in the front of a Lions’ hoodie that Woolery was wearing. Officers also recovered Woolery’s facemask, full tan Carhartt style suit, and tan gloves like those used in the bank robbery, in the Port-a-John where Woolery was hiding.

“This case shows that violent criminals can run, but they can’t hide no matter where they may go,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison. “The federal authorities appreciate the assistance and partnership of the Dearborn Police Department.”

Woolery faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery. Judge Goldsmith will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing has been set for December 19, 2022.

This case is being investigated by special agents of the FBI along with the assistance of the Dearborn Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosemary Gardey is prosecuting the case.