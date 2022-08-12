By Judy Reed

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a candidate who unsuccessfully ran for a city council seat in November 2021 with election fraud.

According to a news release issued by the AG’s office, Paul Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, faces felony charges related to absentee ballot application forgeries.

He was arraigned on August 5 in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court on nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.

According to information released by the AG’s office, the City Clerk for Sterling Heights became suspicious when Manni, a candidate for city council, personally dropped off approximately 50 absentee voter applications with his signature and an indication that he was delivering the applications at the voters’ request.

Nessel indicated that nine of the voters included in the applications were reached by clerk staff to verify if they did, in fact, wish to apply for an absentee ballot. Each of the nine individuals advised they did not seek to apply for an absentee ballot.

The Clerk then contacted the Bureau of Elections (BOE) to report the suspected fraud, which prompted an investigation. When that investigation was complete, it was referred to the Department of Attorney General (DAG) for evaluation.

The news release stated that none of the applications turned in by Manni resulted in a valid ballot going to the voter.

The Post emailed the AG’s office to get a little more context and find out if any of the voters in the batch wanted absentee ballots, how he supposedly gathered the ballots, etc. but our email had not yet been returned at press time.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Nessel said. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections.”

Nessel explained that reports of voter fraud are often first reported to local law enforcement or the BOE for initial investigation, and then routed to the Michigan State Police or to DAG if investigators believe criminal activity occurred.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 18 at 1:00 p.m.