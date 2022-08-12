Ivan Zonavetch was recently awarded his Eagle Scout badge. Courtesy photo



Ivan Zonavetch, 18, the son of Michael and Amy (Haynes) Zonavetch, both graduates of Cedar Springs High School, received his Eagle Scout badge at a ceremony at Riverside Park, in Grand Rapids, on July 24.

He completed his Eagle project in December 2021, when he designed, fundraised, and built a new trash enclosure for North Kent Presbyterian Church of Rockford, where Troop 282 meets. Some of his troop helped him with the construction.

In his seven years of scouting, Ivan earned 33 badges. When asked which were the hardest and the easiest, he said, “Cooking was definitely the hardest and kayaking the easiest.” He went on 130 camping trips and earned the National Outdoor Award for camping. Even the Covid pandemic didn’t stop the troop from camping. In April 2020 they had their first “in your own backyard campout,” followed by a second one, “Polar bear back yard campout” in January 2021.

Ivan graduated in the spring from Grand Rapids City High School, where he excelled academically. He is currently employed at Spectrum Hospital while considering the field he wants to pursue.

During his Eagle Scout ceremony, he gave special recognition to his troop leaders for their encouragement and help along the way; to his parents, Michael and Amy, who were also both involved in scouting; and to his grandparents, Roger and Elise Haynes, and Jim and Janet Zonavetch, both longtime Cedar Springs residents, who encouraged him to finish and helped with his Eagle project.