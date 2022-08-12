The Cedar Springs Fire Department kept kids cool at the summer reading program event last Thursday. Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

It was hot, sunny day last Thursday, August 4, when the Cedar Springs Public Library celebrated the end of their summer reading program with a special event in the Heart of Cedar Springs park.

Deputy Humphries with Chiko Deputy Stuart with Kai Deputy Humphries with Chiko, and Deputy Stuart with Kai. Both dogs are about 2 years old, and just joined the force two weeks ago. Post photo by J. Reed.



There was a special foam event with lots of bubbles, a slip and slide, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, deputies and their dogs from the Kent County Sheriff’s K9 unit, and the Cedar Springs Fire Department was also on hand to cool kids off. They gave away a lot of cool prizes, too! See the Post next week for more information on their summer reading stats and what’s coming up.