Drop-off site to be at Leppinks Food Center in Howard City

HOWARD CITY, Mich., August 9, 2022 – Everyone is encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of a free drug take back event Wednesday, August 17, in Howard City.

Unused and unwanted items may be dropped off at Leppinks Food Center at 730 Shaw Street in Howard City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 17.

This free and anonymous public service is sponsored by Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, Montcalm Prevention Collaborative, Montcalm Care Network and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles, and pet medications. Full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.

Naxolone (Narcan) will also be available free to community members after education about the overdose prevention medication is received. Naxolone quickly restores normal breathing to someone who may be suffering a life-threatening accidental overdose from prescription and other opioids.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency advises the public not to flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash because doing so poses potential safety and health hazards.

For more information, call 231.592.4204.