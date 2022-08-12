Starting August 15

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $400,000 to repair the M-37 bridge over Nash Creek just north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta. Work includes joint replacement, approach reconstruction and surface sealant. The start date is Monday, August 15, and will last into early October.

During the first half of the project, southbound M-37 will be closed and detoured using 15 Mile Road, Fruit Ridge Avenue and 13 Mile Road. Northbound M-37 will remain open with lane closures and traffic shifts. MDOT said this work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the service life of the bridge.