by Judy Reed

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and dedication of a brand new basketball court at Salisbury Park in Sand Lake on Saturday Aug 13, at 6 p.m.

Bring the whole family and enjoy some ice cream and cookies at the event.

“We are so excited about this new court for the kids and youth,” said Sand Lake Village trustee Marcia Helton. “It is for the public to use and we plan to hopefully have 3on3 tournaments.”

According to Helton, the project started early last fall. A resident has asked if they could have a bigger basketball court, so Helton went and got an estimate, and then presented it to the Village Council for approval. After the Village council approved it, the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce then started helping to raise money for the venture.

“Late November was the first fundraiser with a craft show, taco bar, and silent auction,” said Helton. She added that the community businesses and residents donated items and food to support this.

“We also had the Grand Rapids Fusion basketball coach and team come up and help us out,” said Helton. “We did a basket full of goodies that was raffled off, and we are still in the process of people being able to buy a brick to have engraved to outline the new court. People can still order bricks (as a fundraiser) till the second week of November.”

Helton said that the new court is about 60×75 and will have four hoops. “The new court and hoops was $35,000 and about half was done by fundraisers. Sand Lake Village council approved to pay remainder with ARPA money. We are still looking to do a few more fundraisers to do a few more items with the court.”

If you’d like to buy a brick, you can get a form from the Village office. Or private message Marcia Helton and she will mail you a form. You can get one that is a 4×8-3 lines 15 characters per line for $75.00; or an 8×8-6 lines 15 characters per line for $125.00.