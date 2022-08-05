Jennifer Merchant John Moolenaar John Gibbs

By Judy Reed

The unofficial results are in from the Tuesday, August 2, primary, and it sets up the races for the midterm November election. This was the first step in determining who will represent constituents in the newly formed districts. All precincts were accounted for in these results, except in the governor’s race, where one precinct had not yet turned in its numbers (at press time Wednesday).

Kent County Commissioner

District 3: In the race for Kent County Commissioner in District 3, the winner was Republican Jennifer Merchant, with 1,708 votes, over Mark Laws, who had 1,312 votes. Merchant will vie for the position against Democrat Janalee Keegstra (467 votes) in November.

District 4: Republican Katie DeBoer took the win over Diane Jones 3,981 to 2,457. DeBoer will run against Democrat Judy Wood (2,284 votes) in November.

District 2: Democrat Rebecca Diffin (1,691 votes) and Republican Thomas Antor (4,053) ran uncontested and will face off in November.

State house seats

90th state house district: Republican Bryan Posthumus defeated Republican contender Kathy Clark with 11,005 votes to her 5,656. He will run against Democrat Meagan Hintz (5,824 votes) in November.

91st state house district: Democrat Tammy DeVries took the win over her competitor Frank LaFata 2,665 to 1,652. She will vie for the two-year seat in November against Republican Pat Outman (12,225 votes) who ran uncontested.

State senator

33rd District: Republican Rick Outman (37,029 votes) will run against Democrat Mark Bignell (12,588 votes) in November. Both ran uncontested.

U.S. Representatives in Congress

2nd District: Republican John Moolenaar took 65.22 percent of the vote to defeat Thomas Norton 77,391 to 41,272. Moolenaar will take on Democrat Jerry Hilliard (40,953 votes) in November.

3rd District: A close race in the 3rd District resulted in Republican incumbent Peter Meijer being ousted in favor of John Gibbs. Gibbs chalked up 54,065 votes, and Meijer took 50,211. Gibbs will take on Democrat Hillary Scholten (59,408 votes) in November.

Governor

In the race for governor, 82 out of 83 counties had submitted unofficial results by press time Wednesday. Those results showed that Republican Tudor Dixon pulled away from the pack, garnering 40 percent of the vote. Kevin Rinke took 22 percent; Garret Soldano just under 18 percent; Ryan Kelley 15 percent; and Ralph Rebandt 4 percent. Dixon will run against Governor Whitmer in November.

Proposals

Kent County Senior Services: The renewal of the Kent County senior services millage passed with 95,064 voting yes and 39,400 voting no.

Kent County Veteran Services: The renewal for the Kent County Veteran Services passed 103,128 to 31,201.