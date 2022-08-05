Mecosta County Undersheriff Gary Green.



The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brian Miller announced that Gary Green has been appointed as the new Undersheriff.

According to the news release issued this week, Green served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During his time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander. He has also had other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement.

“Gary’s wealth of knowledge, experience and long administrative background with both the Michigan State Police and the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety, will be important to our organization in continuing in our focus to be an exemplary law enforcement agency,” said Sheriff Miller, in a news release announcing the appointment.