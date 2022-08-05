Mary Kay Cornelisse age 64 of Howard City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. Mary Kay was born November 10, 1957 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Norman and Phyllis (Franken) Cornelisse. Mary Kay loved Southern gospel music and serving coffee at her church, Grace Community in Howard City. She enjoyed bowling and watching and feeding the birds. Surviving are her mother, Phyllis; brother, Bill (Chris) Cornelisse; sister, Barbara Janis; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Laurie Penninga. The family will greet friends Thursday, August 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bliss- Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service will be Friday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 9920 N. Reed Road, Howard City. Pastor Joel Cooper officiating. Interment Garfield Park Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church or Samaritan’s Purse.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs