A fantasyland of costumed characters graced the Heart of Springs last Thursday, July 28. Courtesy photos.

The Cedar Springs Public Library had the pleasure of visiting with Princess Ariel, Princess Tiana, Spiderman, a Unicorn and Pages the Library Fairy last Thursday, July 28.

Over 300 kids and adults packed a picnic lunch and joined in on the action in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Kids were able to take pictures with the Princesses, Superhero and Unicorn, several of them posing in their best action pose or showing off their own princess dresses.

Kids were also able to make their own crown or mask and partake in a free vision screening hosted by Lions KidSight USA. It was a magical event full of excitement, fun and laughter all made possible by Golden Rule Events, LLC, the Library Services and Technology Act grant and the Cedar Springs Lions Club.

Today, Thursday, August 4, the library will hold its end of summer reading program celebration behind the library in the Heart of Cedar Springs with a Foam Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.