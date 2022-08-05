Loretta “Lorrie” Gail (Gunneson-Shelton) Russell, age 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born June 10, 1958 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Bernard and Lois Gunneson. Lorrie graduated from Cedar Springs High School, Free Gospel Bible Institute, and Cornerstone University. She was dedicated to her role for over 20 years serving the community as the director of non-profit Alpha Family Center while raising her beloved 4 children, before retiring and moving to Iowa to begin her newly married life with her high-school sweetheart, John Russell. Lorrie’s hobbies included photography, drawing, water color painting, gel pen coloring, journaling and embroidery. Her enjoyment of cute and pretty things was apparent with her vintage paper dolls, golden books, porcelain dolls, and tea sets. She never gave up on sending cards with special little touches to show her love and affection. She was an active member of her faith, and loved to share the gospel and pray with those around her. She lived her life to serve others. She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Curtis Shelton, Joshua Shelton, Bethanie (Michael) Hall, Kate Shelton and ex-husband Timothy Shelton; her step-children, Jennie Russell, Suzy (David) Russell, Clarissa (Chris) Russell, and Kyle (Sarah) Russell; her grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Carissa, and Luke Shelton, Stella and Luca Carlin, Hunter Harris, Hayden and Mason Russell; her siblings, Susan (Lee) Chapman, Sharon (David) Magoon, Michael (Debbie) Gunneson, John (Sandy) Gunneson, and Marsha (Tony) Underwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lois Gunneson, grandson, Isaac L.Hall, brother-in-law, Tony Underwood. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the service will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Solon Township Cemetery with reception to follow at Solon Township Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alpha Family Center, Cedar Springs.

