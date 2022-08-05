Fourteen players (seven teams) competed in a “Dink Dink battle” at the Cedar Springs pickleball courts on the north side of the Hilltop Administration building. Courtesy photos.



The first special event was recently held at the newly refurbished pickleball courts in downtown Cedar Springs. A slight rain delay did not dampen the fun of the “Dink Dink Battle” for pickleball players from around the area. The half-day competition allowed seven teams with a total of 14 players to vie for the title of Championship Dinker 2022.

A dink is a specific shot in the game of pickleball, where the ball must land in the kitchen area of the court. This unique, partnered pickleball event is a challenge of a controlled, soft hit of the ball, while all other rules of a normal pickleball game must be followed. The first team of two to earn 11 points is the winner of that match. A round-robin format was used for the seven teams traveling from Greenville, Rockford, and Cedar Springs.

Missy Hamman organized this free event for the purpose of fun and promoting friendships.

The first-place team using the name of Two Peas and a Pickle consisted of Linda Doren and Nancy McQuate. They went undefeated finishing with 6 wins and 0 losses. There were three teams tied for second. Those teams included Slice N’ Dice (Marc Kiske and Charlie Curtis), Dinking Around (Steve Keselring and Alex Hamman), and Pickleball Sisters (Stacie Keselring and Missy Hamman). Other participates included Sherry and Bob Higgins, Cheryl Tacoma, Sheryl Tucker, Tim Wolfe, and Jaxson Trolla.

The Cedar Springs pickleball players hope to host other special events that will bring in new and existing players. These four designated pickleball courts are located just north of the Hilltop Administration Building and are open to the public free of charge each day from dawn to dusk.