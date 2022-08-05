Meet Allison Odren on Saturday, August 6 from 11-5

Stop by O’Flynn’s Art Gallery and Craft Shoppe, 60 N. Main Street in Cedar Springs, on Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet artist Allison Odren. You will enjoy beautiful artwork, snacks, ask some questions, and watch an artist bring a painting to life, one stroke at a time.

Allison will be doing a live painting during her Artist Meet and Greet. Ask her any questions you want about her art and what inspires her, snack on some scrumptious refreshments, and buy your favorite piece to brighten up your home

Artist info

Allison is a local multi-media artist and illustrator, wife, and mother of two. She grew up always loving to draw, paint, and spend time learning anything crafty. After working in childcare for 10 years, she finally began to take her creative passion seriously and began selling watercolor portraits. The love of watercolor painting also grew into the love of trying new mediums such as oils, gouache, and digital painting. Now Allison not only offers custom watercolor portraits but also fine art prints, original artwork, stationery products, and has illustrated three children’s books.

Allison’s artwork is inspired by nature, animals, family, and the beauty of simple moments in time.

Find her on social media

https://www.facebook.com/allisonodrenart

https://www.etsy.com/shop/AllisonOdrenArt