Pictured left to right: Gordy, Olivia Wilbur, Zeph Kirsch, Gage Cassidy, and Jordyn Kerrish.



“It’s not about where you go, it’s about who you meet along the way.” Come see this group of friends as they make their way down the yellow brick road this weekend! The Cedar Springs Community Players are proud and excited to present their summer musical The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. Based on the classic motion picture, The Wizard of Oz, this edition is specially tailored for young actors and audiences of any age.

The cast, co-directed by Angela Wilbur and Erika Wood, includes Emily Bidgood, Chelsie Carr, Clare Carr, Gage Cassidy, Gwen Cassidy, Gracie Chino, Shelby Cooper, Isabelle Finos, Ellison Glaesman, Jordyn Kerrish, Adah Kirsch, Ephraim Kirsch, Selah Kirsch, Zeph Kirsch, Sienna Maag, Delaney McGahan, Trenton McMahon, Hazel Morris-Armock, Hypatia Morris-Armock, Zoe Napieralski, Emma Nista, Harry Northway, Alayna Orvis, Harlee Ostrom, Colton Ream, Annabelle Smith, Desiree Van Dyke, Ainslee Wendell, Kasey Westerbrink, Olivia Wilbur, Lilly Wood, and Madalyn Woodard. Toto will be played by the Kerrish family dog, Gordy.

Performances are Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m.

All shows will be at the historic Kent Theatre on Main Street in Cedar Springs.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or at the Cedar Springs Library. $10 (Adults), and $6 (kids 18 and under).