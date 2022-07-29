Wayne Leroy Price age 89 passed away at home surrounded by family Friday July 22nd. Wayne was born May 13, 1933 the son of Frank and Beatrice (Parker) Price. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years June Marie (Zimmerman) Price; children, Mark (Shelly) Price, Jon (Tammy) Price, Timothy (Laura) Price, Michael (Liz) Price. His loving family also includes grandchildren, Constance Price, Jordan (Megan) Price, Grace Price, Natalie Price, Nicholas Price, Gabriel Price, Nina Price; great-granddaughter, Nora Kay Price; brother, Alan (Nancy) Price; sister in law, Darlene Price. Extended family and their kids Betty (Adam) Verburg -Danielle Stewart and Harmony Verburg, Tricia (Robert) Hopkins- Joslyn, Stuart and Jade Gould, Michael (Kristi) Stewart – Hunter and Lillian Stewart. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard (JoAnn) Price, Charles (Louise) Price, Jack Price, sisters Barb (Tom) Mickam, Mary (Dale) Waller. Wayne attended Cedar Springs Schools. After he graduated he went to work at the local Kroger Store until he decided to enlist in the United States Air Force. He was active duty Air Force from 1955-1959 discharging as a Staff Sergeant. Shortly after getting out of the Air Force, Wayne married the love of his life June Marie Zimmerman, October 15, 1960 on Sweetest Day. Wayne worked at Lear Siegler (eventually changing to Smith Industries) in Grand Rapids for 42 years. Dad enjoyed being able to get out on the back deck and swing relaxing, enjoying the serenity of the backyard garden, birds, squirrels and rabbits that would visit. Dad would take mom often to Indiana, on their anniversary, to visit the Essenhaus and let mom do a little shopping. He loved to be on the computer. Doing genealogy and sharing it with other family members. He used to get together with other vets and guys he worked with at Lear down at the Cedar Springs Legion. He maintained the United Methodist Church’s attendance and prayer chain until it became too painful for his hands to type. The family greeted friends Wednesday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Michelle Vallier, officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to Spectrum Hospice which did a wonderful job caring for Dad during his last few weeks.

