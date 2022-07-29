July 29-30 at O’Flynns Art Gallery

We will have our first Veterans Arts/Craft show located at O’Flynns Art Gallery & Craft Shoppe at 60 N. Main St. in Cedar Springs on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

VetACon was envisioned by Desert Storm Veteran Bill Richards after winning Gold Medals in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival as a way of showcasing any/all veterans in the creative arts.

For more information check out https://vetacon.com.

VetACon Presents Veterans Creative Arts! Veterans Creative Arts is a program designed to assist veterans in battling PTSD, anxiety, and/or depression through channeling their energy into creating something (art, photography, music etc.) and then providing that veteran with veteran-only arts/crafts events where they can sell what they have created. Through this program, any veteran is requested and welcomed in joining. Come by O’Flynn’s for the First VetACon event and show your support for the veterans who are doing what they can in battling PTSD, anxiety and/or more. Every item at a VetACon event is made by veterans, so you know you are buying American.