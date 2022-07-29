Families enjoyed the Caribbean steel drums performance in the Heart of Cedar Springs amphitheater. Courtesy photo.

The Cedar Springs Public Library hosted two family events as part of their Summer Reading Program last week.

On Wednesday, July 20, guests were taken to the Caribbean Islands as they listened to a Caribbean Steel Drums performance outside in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Kids were able to get an up-close experience that included singing, dancing, playing with hula hoops and doing the Limbo. The performers were full of pizzazz which made for a dynamic performance that kept the audience wanting more.

Little ones enjoyed the Baby Shark event at the Cedar Springs Library last week. Courtesy photo.



Then on Saturday, July 23, the Baby Shark crew came to the Library and participated in Storytime where they sang songs, danced with the kids, read a story and posed for pictures. There was also a delicious pancake breakfast, several young entrepreneurs sold items, and eight kittens were adopted—finding their forever homes thanks to the Cannonsville Critters.